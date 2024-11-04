Thane Shocker: Minor Allegedly Rapes 4-Year-Old in Ulhasnagar, Detained

A 17-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The alleged crime was committed last month on the premises of a housing complex in the Ulhasnagar area, where the accused and the child’s father work as security guards.

While the teenager resides elsewhere, the girl and her parents live inside the society compound, the official said. Citing the FIR, the official said the teenager went to the girl’s house when she was alone and sexually assaulted her. Hearing her screams, people in the vicinity rushed to her house and found it locked from the inside.

The locals subsequently handed over the teen to the police, the official said, adding that he has been sent to a remand home.