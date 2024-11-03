Thane Shocker: Newborn Girl Found Abandoned in Sack at Ambika Temple in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar: On Sunday at 5 AM, a case of a newborn girl being abandoned in a sack at the steps of Ambika Temple in Camp No. 4 came to light. Social workers Sandeep Dongre and Rakesh Mane informed the Vitthalwadi police about the incident, and the baby has been taken to a central hospital for treatment.

Some citizens noticed movement in the sack placed at the steps of Ambika Temple in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 4. After informing social workers Sandeep Dongre and Rakesh Mane, they rushed to the scene. Upon opening the sack, they found a newborn baby girl inside. They then alerted the Vitthalwadi police, and along with social workers Dongre and Mane, they took the baby to the central hospital for treatment. The doctors have started treating the baby, and they reported that her condition is stable.

Also Read: Maharashtra Road Rage: Five Dead After Car Crashes Into Bike In Nandurbar

Since the baby was found at Ambika Temple, social workers Sandeep Dongre and Rajesh Mane decided to name her Ambika. The Vitthalwadi police are searching for the baby's mother and have indicated that a case will be filed regarding this matter.