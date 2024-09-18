Thane: Stone Pelting During Ganpati Visarjan Procession in Bhiwandi Sparks Tension Between Two Groups; Several Detained (Watch Video)

Stones were pelted during the Ganpati Visarjan (immersion) procession in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district, causing tension between the groups on the interview night between Tuesday and Wednesday (September 18).

According to the reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday night near Hindustani Mosque in Bhiwandi. Local police imposed lathi charge to control the crowd. Several people were injured during the lathi charge.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Dnyaneshwar Chavan, said that the situation is now under control. Several individuals from both communities were arrested and involved in the disturbances, and legal action will be taken against them.

Tensions Between Two Groups During Ganpati Visarjan Procession in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: During Ganpati immersion, stones were thrown at a Ganesh idol near Hindustani Mosque, breaking it and sparking tension between communities. The Ganesh Mandal demanded the arrest of those responsible and refused to proceed with the immersion. Police… pic.twitter.com/IaWbgy4AiZ — IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2024

"The traditional Ganpati immersion procession in Bhiwandi started peacefully near Hindustani Mosque and was proceeding well. However, a stone was thrown, causing a dispute and some altercations among a few individuals, which led to a commotion...The situation is now under control, and those involved in the disturbances are being identified for legal action...Some individuals have been detained for questioning, and further actions will follow," said ACP Dnyaneshwar Chavan.