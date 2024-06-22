Thane Tin Roof Collapse: 9 Children Injured as Roof Cover Falls on Football Turf Amid Heavy Rain, Winds (Watch Video)

Thane Rain: Nine children were injured, five of them seriously, after a tin cover above a terrace collapsed on Friday night in the Upavan area of Thane city due to heavy rains and wind.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident occurred around 11:42 p.m. while the children were playing football on a turf ground adjacent to the building at Gawan Baug.

The seriously injured children have been admitted to nearby Bethany Hospital. The injured children are reportedly students of Class IX and X.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik visited the injured children at the hospital to inquire about their well-being.

(With ANI and PTI Inputs)