Thane: Toddler Injured After Portion of Ceiling Plaster Collapses in Building in Wagle Estate

A two-year-old boy sustained injuries after a section of ceiling plaster collapsed on him in a 40-year-old building in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, according to a civic official. The incident took place in the early hours at Padval Nagar, Wagle Estate.

According to a report of PTI, Local firefighters and the RDMC team promptly responded to the scene, clearing the debris and removing the remaining portion of the ceiling, stated Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

A portion of the ceiling plaster collapsed in a flat on the third floor of the building, and a toddler was injured, he said. The four-storey building has been classified as dangerous, the official said.

