Thane Traffic Update : Container Crash Causes 3.5-Hour Delay on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

A container truck accident on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Viviana Mall in Majiwada, Thane (West) caused significant disruption to traffic early this morning. The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Cell at approximately 5:27 AM

According to officials, the accident occurred around 4:00 AM when an Ashok Leyland container truck (MH 43 BX 8154), owned by Mr. Nikunj Kothari, lost control and collided with a divider and street light pole. The driver, whose identity remains unknown, fled the scene immediately after the crash.

The collision resulted in an oil spill on the road, prompting immediate action from local authorities. Two traffic police personnel with a crane machine, one disaster management cell staff member with a pickup vehicle, and one fire brigade vehicle with personnel were dispatched to the scene. The Mumbai-Nashik Highway remained closed for approximately 3.5 hours following the incident. During this time, traffic was diverted to the service road and moved at a slow pace.

The accident caused damage to a Thane Municipal Corporation Street light pole, leading to a temporary power outage in the immediate area. Fire brigade personnel were seen spraying water on the oil spill to mitigate potential hazards.

With the assistance of two crane machines and traffic police, the container truck was eventually moved to the side of the road. As of the latest update, normal traffic flow has been restored on the highway.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident and are searching for the missing driver.