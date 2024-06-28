Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles On Ghodbunder Road Cause Major Delay

Thanekars continue to face frustration while commuting on Ghodbunder Road due to ongoing traffic congestion during rush hours. This morning, heavy vehicles obstructed lanes, causing significant delays and wasting residents' time. In addition to that the service road near Ghodbunder is also jamed.

Commuters on Ghodbunder Road are experiencing significant delays due to ongoing traffic issues. The situation is particularly severe at Anand Nagar junction, where congestion has reached critical levels. Traffic wardens are actively working to alleviate the blockage. "Look at the situation on Friday morning it's Chaos. Service roads are also jammed, "told a commuter. Another commuter said, "Total traffic jam on both sides of Ghodbunder Road towards Borivali & Thane from Anand Nagar."