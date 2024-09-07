Thane Traffic Update: No Trucks on Ghodbunder Road During Peak Hours; Separate Lane for Heavy Vehicles

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has unveiled a series of immediate measures to combat the long-standing traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road. These include stricter enforcement of heavy vehicle regulations, the deployment of additional traffic wardens, and the removal of illegal parking and street vendors from service roads. The announcement follows a highly successful meeting with the Justice for Ghodbunder Team, which was attended by MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Manohar Dumbre, TMC Commissioner, PWD officials, MMRDA representatives, and police department officials. The new measures are expected to lead to visible improvements within the next 15 days.

Important decisions being taken which will be implemented from tomorrow

1. No Trucks on Ghodbunder road during peak hours morning 6 am to 9 am and evening 5 pm to 9 pm

2) Heavy vehicles will have a separate lane

3) Dedicated one point contact officer and number for citizens to complaint

4) Online social media group (Task Force Team ) dedicated team which will include citizens also who are ready to help to resolve issue

5) Potholes to be filled before Ganpati Visarjan and after that concretisation of GB road will happen

6) Vehicles parked on GB Road and service road will be towed away along with fine

7) 50 police officials with 100 TMC staff to be deployed from tomorrow to control traffic on Ghodbunder Road

8) Mega project for Metro will be completed asap and other projects too.

9) GR passed to divert GB road traffic to Bhivandi internal road

10) Parking space will be created for Heavy vehicles on Nashik road Ahmedabad Mumbai Road work is under process