Thane Traffic Update: Vehicular Disruption on Ghodbunder Road as Truck Overturns on Patlipada Bridge

A major traffic disruption occurred on Ghodbunder Road this morning when an Ashok Leyland truck overturned on Patlipada Bridge. The incident, reported at 8:56 AM, has led to significant congestion in the area. The road passing under the Patlipada Bridge has been closed, while traffic on the bridge towards Ghodbunder is moving at a reduced speed.

Traffic police officer Jitendra Rathod alerted the Disaster Management Cell immediately after the accident. The overturned vehicle, registered as MH 11 CZ 5656, was transporting 26 tons of Asian Paints colour from Khandala to Vadodara. The driver, Mr. Nilesh Maske, escaped unharmed.

In response to the accident, authorities have implemented traffic control measures. A multi-agency response team is currently at the scene, including:

1. Traffic police with two hydra machines

2. Disaster Management Cell staff with a pickup vehicle

3. Fire brigade personnel with a rescue vehicle and a high-rise fire vehicle

Rescue operations are in progress, with efforts focused on moving the overturned truck to the roadside using hydra machines. Despite the scale of the incident, no injuries have been reported.

Local authorities are working diligently to clear the accident site and restore normal traffic flow. Commuters are urged to exercise patience and follow traffic diversions as directed by on-site personnel.