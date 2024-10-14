Thane Traffic Update: Traffic Disrupted on Ghodbunder Road as Car Hits Metro Divider (Watch Video)

A car accident on the bustling Ghodbunder Road in Thane briefly disrupted traffic flow today morning. A Maruti Suzuki Baleno collided with a metro divider near Tatvadnyan Vidyapith, causing a temporary slowdown in the Thane-Ghodbunder corridor. The incident, which occurred around 9:55 AM, fortunately resulted in no injuries but led to a half-hour traffic congestion.

According to reports from the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, the car (MH 04 MA 4570) was being driven by Dr. Tarik Mansuri, who was en route from Jupiter Hospital to Bhayandar Pada when he lost control of the vehicle. The collision took place near Silverador Boutique Hotel on Ghodbunder Road, Thane West.





City traffic police and disaster management personnel quickly responded to the scene with a crane and a pickup truck. Their swift action helped manage the situation, preventing a major traffic snarl. The damaged vehicle was moved to the side of the road using the crane, allowing for the resumption of normal traffic flow.

Disaster management staff also spread soil over the oil spilled on the road as a safety measure.

As of now, authorities confirmed that the Thane-Ghodbunder Road had been cleared and traffic was flowing smoothly again.