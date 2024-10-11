Thane Violence: Clash Erupts Between NCP Workers of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar Factions Over Development Works in Mumbra (Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 11, 2024 06:21 PM2024-10-11T18:21:49+5:302024-10-11T18:22:50+5:30
Thane, Maharashtra (October 11, 2024): A clash erupted between party workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) led by Sharad Pawar, over development works in the Mumbra area on Friday.
#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | Police force deployed in Mumbra area after clash between workers of NCP- Ajit Pawar and NCP-Sharad Pawar factions over development works in the Mumbra area— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2024
Assistant Police Commissioner Zone-1, Uttam Kolekar, said that the conflict arose due to the ongoing construction of a drainage system, as both groups sought to take credit for the project.
"To avoid any law and order situation, adequate police force is deployed here, and barricading is also done. We spoke to both the groups and resolved the situation peacefully," he said.