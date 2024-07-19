Thane: Vishnunagar Police Arrest Man for Impersonating MLA’s Nephew in Fraud Scheme

The Vishnunagar Police in Dombivli have arrested a man who had been deceiving people by falsely claiming to be the nephew of a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Multiple cases of fraud, including cheating and dishonestly inducing people to transfer property, have implicated the accused, prompting legal action against him.

The accused, identified as Vijay Dattaram Tambe (55) from Shelargaon, Bhiwandi, Thane district, was apprehended based on CCTV footage analysis and confidential information. A team led by Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Pawar and including various officers executed the arrest in Navi Mumbai.

During interrogation, Tambe confessed to committing fraud in Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Thane, and Mumbai areas along with his accomplices. It was revealed that he has more than 50 cases registered against him in Thane and Mumbai cities.

The ongoing investigation has uncovered the following cases linked to the accused:

1.DN Nagar Police Station- Crime No. 703/2024 under sections 318(4), 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita

2.Dombivli Police Station- Crime No. 714/2024 under sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code

3.Sahar Police Station, Mumbai- Crime No. 489/2024 under sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

4.Nizampura Police Station, Bhiwandi- Crime No. 156/2013 under sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

5.Mahim Police Station, Mumbai- Crime No. 275/2024 under sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officials informed that Tambe and his accomplices conned several victims by guaranteeing them access to exclusive business deals and political favors, which turned out to be completely fabricated. He was involved in cheating and fraud where he deceived multiple people by pretending to have high-level political connections.

The investigation is ongoing under the leadership of Police Sub-Inspector Dipvijay Bhavar. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Police Commissioner Sanjay Jadhav, Sachin Gunjal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kalyan Circle 3 and Assistant Police Commissioner Mr. Kalyanji Ghete of Kalyan Division.