Thane Water Crisis: Saprem Society Leads the Battle with Innovative Solutions

As summer temperatures rise and water levels dwindle in reservoirs supplying the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) area, residents of the Saprem Co-operative Society in Thane are pioneering sustainable solutions to combat water scarcity.

For more than two decades, the residents of the 64-flat society in Lokmanya Nagar have grappled with frequent water disruptions and scarcity, forcing them to rely on expensive water tankers costing up to 1 lakh rupees per month.

In 2019, the society dug a borewell, but the long-term sustainability of the groundwater source remained uncertain. Determined to find a solution, they implemented rainwater harvesting by constructing a shed on the building's terrace. Rainwater that previously drained into gutters is now piped into the borewell tank, creating a substantial storage that's available year-round.

The society also initiated the reuse of condensate water from residents' air conditioning units. A dedicated pipeline collects and channels this condensate water, which is then used for washing vehicles, watering plants and other purposes within the premises.

Avinash Shaligram, Secretary, and B.B. Bhise, Chairman of Saprem Co-operative Society, told LokmatTimes.com, “We struggled a lot with water disruption. The condition was too grim back then. But with the unique ideas of committee members and cooperation from the residents, we came up with this rainwater harvesting plan which we are implementing since the last 3 years. Why waste this natural rainwater which can be diverted for a meaningful purpose?” Shaligram recounted the scenarios when waterlogging used to take place during monsoons, causing inconvenience to residents and even water from the AC units would fall on people’s faces. “Hence we chalked out the strategy to come up with the common pipeline through which water from the AC units of all households will be reused,” stated Shaligram.

Shivani Gaikwad, who has resided in the society for 20 years, told LokmatTimes.com, “If there is no water, it becomes difficult for women to manage all household chores, and frustration becomes evident. As a working woman, I went through that struggle. We used to receive a message from the society committee that water would come only for 15 minutes.” She says the rainwater harvesting system has become a boon for many women. “Everywhere, there is a shortage of water in summers. But I can proudly say that our society is not facing a water problem as we have taken sustainable steps to reuse the water.”

Another resident, Anil, said, “20 years ago, there was no adequate TMC water supply. Water from tankers was not hygienic, and senior citizens faced many issues. We had to spend extra money on RO water purifiers. For the last 3 years, we have come up with rainwater harvesting. We have an adequate water supply now. TMC should create awareness in societies about different ways to save water.”

Interestingly, some members of the Saprem society are ready to guide other residential complexes on how to implement this sustainable model. “We are willing to help other societies too. We have faced the brunt, hence we know the struggle. We are always ready to guide other societies if they want to accelerate our campaign,” told the committee members.

As Thane braces for a potential water crisis, the Saprem housing society's efforts serve as an exemplary model of sustainable water management practices, demonstrating how collective action and creative solutions can address pressing environmental challenges.