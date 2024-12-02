Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Supply Disruption Due to Repairs and Low Water Levels; Check Affected Areas
By Nirmeeti Patole | Published: December 2, 2024 03:35 PM2024-12-02T15:35:05+5:302024-12-02T15:41:31+5:30
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reduced water supply to Thane Municipal Corporation. Additionally, due to repairs and lowered ...
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reduced water supply to Thane Municipal Corporation. Additionally, due to repairs and lowered water levels in the Bhatsa River dam, the water supply to Thane has been significantly impacted. As a result of the water cut, the Thane Municipal Corporation plans to suspend water supply for 24 hours in different areas over the next week.
A technical fault has occurred in the 'Pneumatic Gate System' at Pise, which supplies water from BMC. Repair work began on Sunday, December 01, and will continue until December 05, causing a reduction in water supply. The repairs and lowered water levels in the Bhatsa River dam have led to a 30% water cut for Thane Municipal Corporation.
To minimize the impact on the entire municipal area, water supply for each division will be suspended for 24 hours from 9:00 AM to 9:00 AM the next day.
Citizens have been urged to use water judiciously during this repair period and cooperate with the municipal corporation until water supply is restored to normal.
Water Supply Suspension Schedule
Tuesday, December 03
- Areas: Majiwada, Manpada, Kothary Compound, Dhokali, Manorama Nagar, Runwal, Dongri Pada, Vijay Nagari, Vijay Park, Waghbil, Anand Nagar, Kasarvadavli
Wednesday, December 04
- Areas: Gandhi Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Nalpada, Vasant Vihar, Lokpuram, Lok Upvan, MMRDA, Tulshidham, Surkarpada, Siddhanchal, Konkani Pada, Gavand Bag, Unnati, Shastri Nagar 1 & 2, Maitri Park
Thursday, December 05
- Areas: Siddeshwar, Chandanwadi, Patilwadi, Charai, Mavli Mandal, Kolbad, Gokul Nagar, Azad Nagar, Khopat, Civil Hospital Area, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road
Friday, December 06
- Areas: Dattwadi, Bombay Colony, Jivan Bag, Mumbra Devi, Shailesh Nagar, Uday Nagar, Reti Bandar, Samrat Nagar, Narayan Nagar, Mec Company, Jalkunj to Shankar Mandir, Sanjay Nagar Area
Saturday, December 07
- Areas: Rabodi 1 & 2, Akashganga, Jail Tank Area, Jari Mari, Vrundavan, Shrirang, Vikas Complex, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Kalwa, Manisha Nagar, Atkoneshwar Nagar, Bhaskar Nagar, Kharegaon, Raghukul, Parsik Nagar
Sunday, December 08
- Areas: Lokmanya Pada No. 1, 2, Dosti, Vedant, Akriti Complex, Arun Kreeda Mandal, Mental Hospital Area, Reheja, Kashish Park, Shivaji Nagar, Dharmveer Nagar, Sathewadi, Raghunath Nagar, Eternity, Vishnu Nagar, Bhaskar Colony, Brahmin Society, Ghantali, Ram Maruti Road
Open in app