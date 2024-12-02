Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Supply Disruption Due to Repairs and Low Water Levels; Check Affected Areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reduced water supply to Thane Municipal Corporation. Additionally, due to repairs and lowered water levels in the Bhatsa River dam, the water supply to Thane has been significantly impacted. As a result of the water cut, the Thane Municipal Corporation plans to suspend water supply for 24 hours in different areas over the next week.

A technical fault has occurred in the 'Pneumatic Gate System' at Pise, which supplies water from BMC. Repair work began on Sunday, December 01, and will continue until December 05, causing a reduction in water supply. The repairs and lowered water levels in the Bhatsa River dam have led to a 30% water cut for Thane Municipal Corporation.

To minimize the impact on the entire municipal area, water supply for each division will be suspended for 24 hours from 9:00 AM to 9:00 AM the next day.

Citizens have been urged to use water judiciously during this repair period and cooperate with the municipal corporation until water supply is restored to normal.

Water Supply Suspension Schedule

Tuesday, December 03

Areas: Majiwada, Manpada, Kothary Compound, Dhokali, Manorama Nagar, Runwal, Dongri Pada, Vijay Nagari, Vijay Park, Waghbil, Anand Nagar, Kasarvadavli

Wednesday, December 04

Areas: Gandhi Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Nalpada, Vasant Vihar, Lokpuram, Lok Upvan, MMRDA, Tulshidham, Surkarpada, Siddhanchal, Konkani Pada, Gavand Bag, Unnati, Shastri Nagar 1 & 2, Maitri Park

Thursday, December 05

Areas: Siddeshwar, Chandanwadi, Patilwadi, Charai, Mavli Mandal, Kolbad, Gokul Nagar, Azad Nagar, Khopat, Civil Hospital Area, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road

Friday, December 06

Areas: Dattwadi, Bombay Colony, Jivan Bag, Mumbra Devi, Shailesh Nagar, Uday Nagar, Reti Bandar, Samrat Nagar, Narayan Nagar, Mec Company, Jalkunj to Shankar Mandir, Sanjay Nagar Area

Saturday, December 07

Areas: Rabodi 1 & 2, Akashganga, Jail Tank Area, Jari Mari, Vrundavan, Shrirang, Vikas Complex, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Kalwa, Manisha Nagar, Atkoneshwar Nagar, Bhaskar Nagar, Kharegaon, Raghukul, Parsik Nagar

Sunday, December 08