Thane Water Cut News: 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption in City on 28th August; Check Affected Areas

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a planned water supply disruption affecting various parts of the city on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. This shutdown is necessitated by essential maintenance work being carried out by STEM Authority, the primary water supplier to TMC. The interruption is scheduled to last for 24 hours, starting from 9:00 AM on Wednesday to 9:00 AM on Thursday. However, the TMC has devised a phased supply plan to minimize inconvenience to residents.

Areas Affected:

• From 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday: Ghodbunder Road, Pawarnagar, Azadnagar, Dongripada, Waghbil, Kasarvadavli, Vijaynagari, Vijay Park, Ram Mandir Road, Manpada, Tikujiniwadi, Hiranandani Estate, Dhokali, Yashaswinagar, Manoramanagar, Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Soham Estate, Unnati, Surkurpada, Jaibhavani Nagar, and Mumbra Retibunder.

• From 9:00 PM Wednesday to 9:00 AM Thursday: Samatanagar, Ritupark, Siddheshwar, Akriti, Dosti, Viviana Mall area, Vartaknagar, Rustamji, Nehrunagar, Kissannagar-2, Eternity, Johnson, Jail area, and Saket.

Following the shutdown, residents may experience reduced water pressure for 1 to 2 days as services are restored to normal. The Thane Municipal Corporation urges citizens to store adequate water in advance and to cooperate during this maintenance period.