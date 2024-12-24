Thane Water Cut: Supply Disruption in Several Areas on December 26 and 27 for Pipeline Repairs

Water supply in parts of Thane, including Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada-Manpada, and certain areas of Wagle Estate, will be halted for 24 hours due to essential maintenance work on the Barvi Gravity Pipeline. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), responsible for water supply in these regions, will carry out repairs on the pipeline. The disruption will begin at midnight on Thursday, December 26, 2024, and continue until midnight on Friday, December 27, 2024.

During this period, areas such as Diva, Mumbra (except parts of wards 26 and 31), and the entire Kalwa Ward jurisdiction will face a complete water supply shutdown. Similarly, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar under the Wagle Estate Ward , along with Kolshet Khalcha gaav under the Majiwada-Manpada Ward, will also experience a total suspension of water supply for 24 hours.

Residents should be prepared for low-pressure water supply for 1–2 days after services resume. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appealed to citizens to use water sparingly during the maintenance period and extend their cooperation to the civic administration.