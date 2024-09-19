Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut Till September 20 Due to Repair Works; Check Affected Areas

Residents of Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, and parts of the Wagle and Manpada wards under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will face a 24-hour water supply disruption. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has announced an emergency shutdown due to urgent repairs on the Barvi gravity pipeline from Katai Naka to Shil tank. The water supply will be suspended from Thursday, September 19, midnight until Friday, September 20, midnight.

See Thane Municipal Corporation Tweet:

Water supply to affected areas, including most parts of Diva, Mumbra (except parts of wards 26 and 31), Kalwa, and areas like Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar, and the Khalcha gaon of Kolshet, will be completely cut off for 24 hours. Residents are advised to use water sparingly during this period, as the supply is expected to be restored with low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days. The TMC has appealed to citizens to cooperate and manage their water usage responsibly during this time.