Thane Weather Forecast for June 22: Severe Rain and Thundershowers Expected; High Tide Alert Issued

The Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (RDMC-TMC) has reported significant rainfall in the past 24 hours, with more wet weather expected in the coming week.

Rainfall Update: From June 21 to June 22, Thane recorded a substantial 81.76 mm of rainfall. The heaviest downpours occurred between 21:30 and 23:30 hours, with over 50 mm recorded during this two-hour period. This brings the total rainfall from June 1 to June 22 to 343.14 mm, significantly higher than the 50.70 mm recorded during the same period last year.

Forecast: The IMD's 7-day forecast predicts continued wet conditions for Thane city. From June 22 to June 25, residents can expect generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall. Daily high temperatures will hover around 31°C , with lows between 24-25°C.

The weather is expected to intensify towards on June 26 and 27. Thane may experience more severe conditions with rain or thundershowers forecast. Temperatures will dip slightly, with highs of 30°C and lows of 23°C expected.

High Tide Alert: The RDMC-TMC has also issued a high tide alert for June 22. Residents should be aware of high tides at 14:15 hours (4.20 meters) and at 01:30 hours (3.28 meters).