Thane Weather Update: City Records 58.87 mm Rainfall in 24 Hours

Thane city has recorded significant rainfall in the past 24 hours. According to data from the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (RDMC-TMC), Thane received a total of 58.87 mm of rainfall between 20 June 2024 08:30 hrs and 21 June 2024 08:30 hrs. The heaviest spell occurred in the early morning hours of 20 June, with 26.42 mm recorded at 09:30 hrs.

The cumulative rainfall from 1 June to 21 June 2024 (08:30 hrs) has reached 261.38 mm, significantly higher than the 50.70 mm recorded during the same period last year. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall, accompanied by generally cloudy conditions today. Temperatures will range from a low of 25°C to a high of 31°C. From June 22 to 24, the intensity of rain is predicted to decrease to moderate levels, but cloudy skies will persist.

During this period, daily high temperatures will hover around 31-32°C, with lows remaining steady at 25°C, except for June 24 when the minimum temperature drops slightly to 24°C.June 25 and 26 will see continued rainfall, though the forecast doesn't specify its intensity. There's a slight dip in temperatures, with highs of 31°C and 30°C respectively, and lows of 23°C on both days.