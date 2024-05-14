Thane Weather Update: City To See Partly Cloudy Skies After Dust Storm and Season’s First Rain

In the wake of yesterday’s massive dust storm and the season’s first rainfall, Thane is forecasted to have partly cloudy skies today. There is also a possibility of thunder and lightning. Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 28°C to a maximum of 38°C.

Yesterday, a huge dust storm struck parts of Mumbai and Thane, filling the air with dust and significantly reducing visibility. Following the storm, Mumbai experienced thunder and rain, marking the city's first rainfall of the monsoon season.

Looking at Thane’s upcoming weather forecast , IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky towards tomorrow afternoon or evening. Despite the partly cloudy skies, there will be no relief as the maximum temperature will soar to 40 °C. tomorrow.

However. On May 16, the maximum temperature will come down to 38°C. and by May 19th, it will dip to 35 °C. From May 17th onwards, Thane is likely to see mainly clear skies. The minimum temperatures will hover around 26- 28 °C.