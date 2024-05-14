Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces for Temperature Surge with No Rain Expected

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMD) has issued a weather alert for Mumbai, forecasting a notable rise in temperatures in the upcoming days. According to the latest projections, the maximum temperature in the city is anticipated to climb to 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Additionally, a corresponding increase in the minimum temperature is expected, with Tuesday night's low predicted to reach 28 degrees Celsius, marking a rise of 3 degrees compared to Monday. Relative humidity is expected to reach 66%, causing discomfort for outdoor activities. Temperatures will range from 28 to 36 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies forecasted for the evening or night.

According to the RMD, a similar weather pattern is expected over the next 48 hours, with a partly cloudy sky. Similarly, Navi Mumbai will experience weather conditions similar to Mumbai, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

Over the next 48 hours, temperatures will range between 27 and 38 degrees Celsius, with a forecast of partly cloudy skies toward the afternoon or evening. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any warnings regarding thunderstorms or rainfall for Tuesday in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

