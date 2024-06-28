Thane Weather Update: Cloudy Skies and Moderate Rain Predicted Today

Thane has experienced significant rainfall over the past 24 hours, with the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recording a total of 73.84 mm of rain from June 27 to June 28, 2024. This recent rainfall has contributed to a total of 495.66 mm for the month of June. Comparatively, on the same date last year (June 28, 2023), Thane received a substantial 200.8 mm of rainfall, underscoring the variability in monsoon patterns from year to year.

Today, Thane is expected to have generally cloudy skies with moderate rain, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is forecasted to reach 32 degrees Celsius. Over the next week, temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable, with daily highs consistently between 32°C and 33°C.

A high tide alert has been issued by RDMC-TMC for today:

- A high tide of 3.95 meters is expected at 18:30 hours.

- Another high tide of 3.10 meters is predicted at 07:15 hours.

Residents are advised to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions, especially during high tide periods.