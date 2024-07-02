Thane Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Varied Rainfall Patterns for Next Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 7-day weather forecast for Thane, indicating a range of weather patterns ahead. Beginning with heavy rainfall on July 2, temperatures are expected to fluctuate between a low of 25°C and a high of 32°C. Moderate rainfall is anticipated on July 3-4, with temperatures remaining around 31°C. Another significant spell of heavy rain is predicted for July 5, followed by general rain showers on July 6-7, accompanied by temperatures ranging from 23°C to 29°C.

In the past 24 hours, Thane has experienced significant rainfall, with the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reporting a total of 42.40 mm of rain between July 1 and July 2, 2024.

The most intense rainfall occurred during the early hours of July 2, with 10.67 mm recorded from 1:30 AM to 2:30 AM. Another notable spell brought 8.64 mm between 12:30 AM and 1:30 AM. This recent precipitation brings the cumulative rainfall since June 1 to 622.26 mm, slightly less than the 685.45 mm recorded during the same period last year.