Thane Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Week-long Persistent Rainfall

Thane is bracing for a prolonged spell of continuous rainfall over the upcoming week, as per the latest seven-day forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). From 8:30 am on June 14 to the same time on June 15, Thane experienced 0.75 mm of rainfall. The cumulative rainfall in Thane from June 1 up to 8:30 am on June 15 has reached 142.65 mm, marking a substantial increase compared to last year's 37.54 mm during the same period.

The IMD forecast indicates that the region will experience generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle today and tomorrow. Maximum temperatures during these two days are expected to hover around 34°C, with minimum temperatures settling at 25°C and 24°C respectively.

From June 17th onwards, the intensity of rainfall is set to increase, with the forecast predicting generally cloudy skies and moderate rain for the 17th and 18th. Maximum temperatures during this period are likely to be around 33°C, while minimum temperatures will remain at 24°C.

The wet conditions are expected to persist into the latter half of the week, with rain predicted on June 19th and 20th. Maximum temperatures on these days are forecast to be around 32°C, with minimum temperatures dipping to 23°C.

