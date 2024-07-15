Thane Weather Update: IMD Issues Warning for Heavy Rainfall for Next Three Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across Thane district today. The forecast extends to Thane city, where a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain is expected to persist for the next three days.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reported that the city received 16.72 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours from 8:30 AM on July 14 to 8:30 AM on July 15.

The monsoon's intensity this year is evident in the seasonal rainfall totals. From June 1 to July 15 (8:30 AM), Thane has recorded a cumulative rainfall of 1277.81 mm. This represents a substantial increase compared to the same period last year, which saw 1001.60 mm of rainfall.