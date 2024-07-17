Thane Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky with Moderate Rain
By Nirmeeti Patole | Published: July 17, 2024 11:18 AM2024-07-17T11:18:15+5:302024-07-17T11:19:00+5:30
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Thane today. This prediction comes ...
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Thane today. This prediction comes as the city experiences a full in precipitation, with no rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours.
According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (RDMC-TMC), hourly rainfall measurements from 8:30 AM on July 16 to 8:30 AM on July 17 consistently showed 0.00 mm of rainfall. Despite this dry spell, the total rainfall for the season (from June 1 to July 17) stands at 1,326.06 mm, surpassing last year's figure of 1,090.15 mm for the same period.
Residents and visitors should be aware of today's high tide timings:
- 10:45 Hrs: 3.08 meters
- 9:45 Hrs: 3.22 meters
The moderate rain condition will continue tomorrow also. However, on July 19, Thane is likely to witness heavy rain, according to the IMD forecast.Open in app