Thane Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky with Moderate Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Thane today. This prediction comes as the city experiences a full in precipitation, with no rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (RDMC-TMC), hourly rainfall measurements from 8:30 AM on July 16 to 8:30 AM on July 17 consistently showed 0.00 mm of rainfall. Despite this dry spell, the total rainfall for the season (from June 1 to July 17) stands at 1,326.06 mm, surpassing last year's figure of 1,090.15 mm for the same period.

Residents and visitors should be aware of today's high tide timings:

10:45 Hrs: 3.08 meters 9:45 Hrs: 3.22 meters

The moderate rain condition will continue tomorrow also. However, on July 19, Thane is likely to witness heavy rain, according to the IMD forecast.