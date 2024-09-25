Thane Woman Loses ₹7.5 Lakh in Online Scam by Fraudster Impersonating SBI Representative

By Nirmeeti Patole | Published: September 25, 2024 04:44 PM

ir="ltr">In a shocking case of online fraud, a 49-year-old housewife from Thane West lost ₹7.5 lakh after an unknown individual, pretending to be a representative of SBI, deceived her into providing financial assistance.

The scam took place between the morning of August 17 and August 18, 2024. The victim was misled into believing that the fraudster was helping her, only to realize later that the money had been taken from her account through online transactions.

A complaint has been registered under the Information Technology Act, 2000, sections 66(c) and 66(D), at the Chitalsar Police Station. The police have launched an investigation, with Senior Police Inspector Vengurlekar leading the case. Further probes are underway to identify the accused.