TMC Cracks Down On Water Theft: 97 Illegal Connections Cut in Mumbra and Diva

In a major crackdown on water theft, the Water Supply Department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has disconnected 97 unauthorized one-inch diameter water connections in the Mumbra and Diva wards. The operation, targeting localities such as Bholenath Nagar, Kharivali, Devi Nala, and Green Park, has led to the initiation of criminal proceedings against the offenders.

The action follows a meeting held last week by Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi with water supply engineers and meter readers to discuss water bill recovery. During the meeting, weekly targets were set for meter readers, and instructions were given to take action against illegal water connections. Malvi also directed officials to file criminal cases against unauthorized buildings found using water illegally.





According to Vinod Pawar, Deputy Municipal Engineer (Water Supply), the Mumbra and Diva areas receive approximately 57 million liters of water daily through 660mm and 350mm diameter main pipelines from Kalyan Fata. It was discovered that some residents had illegally tapped into these main pipelines. The recent operation was carried out to disconnect these unauthorized connections.

Pawar added that similar actions to remove illegal water connections will be conducted throughout the entire municipal area. This move is part of a broader initiative to curb water theft and ensure fair distribution of water resources in Thane.