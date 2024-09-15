Two Shiv Sena Leaders Sacked For Showering Currency Notes On CM Eknath Shinde's Mentor Anand Dighe's Portrait

The Shiv Sena has dismissed two office-bearers from its Thane unit following the circulation of a video showing individuals dancing and showering currency notes in front of a portrait of late Anand Dighe, the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The incident occurred on September 12 during the Ganesh festival.

The video, which went viral on social media, captured local party workers celebrating in front of Dighe's portrait at Anand Ashram, where he once led the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena.

CM Shinde and Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske condemned the act, labeling it "highly unpleasant" and disrespectful to the dignified way Dighe observed such occasions. On Saturday night, Mhaske issued an order dismissing the two office-bearers involved, though their specific roles were not mentioned. The party emphasized the importance of appropriate conduct during celebrations.