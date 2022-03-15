Ulhasnagar municipal corporation official booked for rape case

APMC Police has registered a case of rape against Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Public Relations Officer Yuvraj Bhadane on the charge of sexually abusing a 29-year-old married woman under the pretext of giving her a job in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

The complainant lives in Ulhasnagar and had met Bhadane a few years back. In November 2021, this woman had applied for a job in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Bhadane then tempted the woman to take a job and drove her to a lodge near Turbhe railway station. The woman then lodged a complaint with the APMC police station on Saturday alleging that Bhadane sexually assaulted her there. Police have registered a case of rape against Bhadane and started investigation. Bhadane has not been arrested yet, police said.

Bhadane is accused of altering the original birth certificate and getting a job in the Municipal Corporation by submitting a fake birth certificate after two years. A case has been registered against him at the Central Police Station last week.