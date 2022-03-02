Who is responsible for waste? Discussion at the meeting of the brand ambassador

Mumbai: The problem of waste in MMR department including Mumbai is not limited to garbage dumps. The turnover of crores of rupees in this is the key issue in all these issues. So who exactly should take responsibility for this waste? This was discussed at a meeting of experts appointed by the Lokmat for the 'Duty This Year' campaign. According to some, this was the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation ... while others raised the question as to why there is no responsibility of the people.

From March 1, Lokmat has launched a unique campaign called 'Yata Kartavya Aaye' to make the general public aware of the four important issues of waste disposal, road safety, education and women's safety. The purpose of this campaign is to create awareness by presenting various aspects of these issues. Three local committees, namely Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, have been formed to guide the experts and dignitaries in the field. The first meeting of these committees was held on Tuesday. In the very first meeting, the dignitaries fixed the outline of the campaign and accordingly decided to continuously review the news topics, its layout, highlighting important issues etc.

Experts from Navi Mumbai raised different issues

- In the meeting held in Navi Mumbai, ‘Lokmat’ launched a campaign on the waste issue and saluted the hard work of the workers on the first day, which is a very positive and pleasant thing. This initiative will also help solve the problems of the workers, said Mangesh Lad, General Secretary of Samaj Samata Kamgar Sanghatana.

- Garbage is dumped in rivers, streams, holding ponds. As a result, the holding pond is being filled and water is seeping into the city. The river is getting polluted. This campaign will give voice to these issues, said Yogesh Pagade, Chief Coordinator, Kasadi River Rescue Committee. It should be processed at the waste disposal site. This will be possible only if there is awareness among the citizens. For this, one should get in the habit of waste sorting, said Rukmini Paul, president of Premises Sakhi Vikas Sanstha.

- Also waste is not a problem and it is not handled properly, it is a real problem. This initiative will not only create awareness among the citizens but also change the attitude towards this issue at the administrative level, explained Prakash Karne, Manager, Shrutika Foundation. So solid waste is a serious problem facing all metros. Dumping ground and waste management planning needs to be done keeping in view the growing population of the city. This initiative will give him a boost, This expectation was expressed by Rukmini Paul, President of Premises Sakhi Vikas Sanstha.

the discussion in the Mumbai meeting.

- At a meeting in Mumbai, the campaign was launched at a time when coronary heart disease was rampant. The campaign is going to work well to boost immunity. The campaign will protect the health of the citizens. If waste is planned, health is protected, says ophthalmologist Dr. Presented by Tatyarao Lahane. At the grassroots level, no one cares about their health. This campaign will strengthen their health. Moreover, it will give a new perspective to the Municipal Corporation.

- This will make every citizen aware of their responsibility towards waste, said Jyoti Mhapsekar, President of Streemukti Sanghatana. Former Mayor of Mumbai Dr. Shubha Raul has a duty this year, it is a national duty. While it is hoped that the door-to-door campaign will raise awareness about waste and contribute to environmental conservation, training for waste management is crucial.

- This campaign will definitely help in getting training. Garbage said pollution came. Therefore, Godfrey Pimenta, founder of the Watchdog Foundation, said that the campaign would contribute to the conservation of the environment while imparting lessons on waste planning.

Thanekar's issue is huge

- In the meeting held in Thane, solid waste disposal is a very burning issue. This is a good initiative to create awareness about him, said Ramdas Kokare, Deputy Commissioner, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation. So this year it is our duty, this campaign should create the mentality of the people for waste sorting, said Balaji Haldekar, Health Officer in charge of Thane Municipal Corporation. According to Vidyadhar Walawalkar, Director, Environmental Vigilance Board, organizations working for the environment are working on their own to create awareness.

- However, newspapers like Lokmat, which have received overwhelming response from its readers, said that the campaign for environmental protection would have far-reaching consequences. Writer and director Viju Mane opined that the seriousness of the problem is due to the fact that the issue of solid waste has become so important to the people. At the same time, janitors are the most neglected factor in this regard and the injustice against them should be exposed in this campaign, said Jagdish Khairalia, leader of janitors.