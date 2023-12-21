Will keep an eye on Women's safety, increasing cyber crimes and drug cases- Ashutosh Dumbare

Thane: On Thursday, the newly appointed Police Commissioner of Thane, Aashutoh Dumbare assured to focus on issues such as abuse against women and young girls, increasing drug cases, and cyber crimes. Dumabre was talking to the press after taking reigns from returning commissioner Jaywant Singh. Jaywant Singh has been transferred to the state's anti-corruption bureau as the Director-General. In his place, the additional director general of the State Intelligence Department, Ashutosh Dumbare has been appointed as Thane's 25th Police Commissioner.



He further stated, that as Thane is known as CM Eknath Shinde's district, there is a lot of work that has to be done. It is a challenging task. Now this responsibility is on me and I shall fulfil it.

Thane is an incredible city in terms of its geographical nature and cultural beauty. Thanekars are intelligent people. In the coming two or three days I will take stock of the work. It is important to first know about Thane's problems and patterns of crime before commenting on them. Thane is known for its progress. It has developed a lot. There is the traffic problem, which could be solved.

I have worked in Thane before which will be useful. Special attention will also be given to Police camps and homes, clarified the new commissioner.

