04 corona patients reported on Friday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 26, 2022 11:05 PM 2022-08-26T23:05:01+5:30 2022-08-26T23:05:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 26: As many as, 04 new patients including 03 in city and 01 in rural areas were ...
As many as, 04 new patients including 03 in city and 01 in rural areas were reported in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 04 (City: 03, Rural: 01)
Total Patients: 1,71,641
Patients discharged: 08 (City: 05, Rural: 03)
Total Discharged: 1,67,861
Total Deaths: 3746 (01 dies on Friday)
Active Patients: 36
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,48,312
First Dose: 30,45,323
Second Dose: 23,75,268
Precaution Dose: 2,27,721