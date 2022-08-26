04 corona patients reported on Friday

04 corona patients reported on Friday

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

As many as, 04 new patients including 03 in city and 01 in rural areas were reported in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 04 (City: 03, Rural: 01)

Total Patients: 1,71,641

Patients discharged: 08 (City: 05, Rural: 03)

Total Discharged: 1,67,861

Total Deaths: 3746 (01 dies on Friday)

Active Patients: 36

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,48,312

First Dose: 30,45,323

Second Dose: 23,75,268

Precaution Dose: 2,27,721

