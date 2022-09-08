05 corona patients reported on Thursday

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

As many as, 05 new patients including 03 in city and 02 in rural areas were reported in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 05 (City: 03, Rural: 02)

Total Patients: 1,71,727

Patients discharged: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,67,950

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 29

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,76,470

First Dose: 30,49,244

Second Dose: 23,82,545

Precaution Dose: 2,43,444