05 corona patients reported on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 8, 2022 10:45 PM 2022-09-08T22:45:02+5:30 2022-09-08T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 8:
As many as, 05 new patients including 03 in city and 02 in rural areas were reported in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 05 (City: 03, Rural: 02)
Total Patients: 1,71,727
Patients discharged: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,67,950
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 29
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,76,470
First Dose: 30,49,244
Second Dose: 23,82,545
Precaution Dose: 2,43,444