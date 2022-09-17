08 corona patient reported on Saturday
As many as, 08 new corona patient including 06 in city and 02 in rural areas was reported in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 08 (City: 06, Rural: 02)
Total Patients: 1,71,777
Patients discharged: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,67,998
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 31
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,90,257
First Dose: 30,50,957
Second Dose: 23,87,685
Precaution Dose: 2,51,615