08 corona patient reported on Saturday

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

As many as, 08 new corona patient including 06 in city and 02 in rural areas was reported in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 08 (City: 06, Rural: 02)

Total Patients: 1,71,777

Patients discharged: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,67,998

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 31

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,90,257

First Dose: 30,50,957

Second Dose: 23,87,685

Precaution Dose: 2,51,615