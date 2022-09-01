09 corona patients reported on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 1, 2022 10:55 PM 2022-09-01T22:55:02+5:30 2022-09-01T22:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 1:
As many as, 09 new patients including 03 in city and 06 in rural areas were reported in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 09 (City: 03, Rural: 06)
Total Patients: 1,71,685
Patients discharged: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,67,906
Total Deaths: 3747 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 32
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,60,722
First Dose: 30,47,564
Second Dose: 23,79,373
Precaution Dose: 2,33,785