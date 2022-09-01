09 corona patients reported on Thursday

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

As many as, 09 new patients including 03 in city and 06 in rural areas were reported in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 09 (City: 03, Rural: 06)

Total Patients: 1,71,685

Patients discharged: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,67,906

Total Deaths: 3747 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 32

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,60,722

First Dose: 30,47,564

Second Dose: 23,79,373

Precaution Dose: 2,33,785