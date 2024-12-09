1-day national level multidisciplinary conference on ‘History, Culture & Literature’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Departments of History and English of Prathishthan College (Paithan) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will host a one-day national level multidisciplinary conference on History, Culture and Literature: Theories and Practice at Late Shri Bhaurao Patil Shisode Auditorium of the college on January 24.

This multidisciplinary conference aims to cover history, culture and literature as the main theme and various aspects of this topic in different disciplines. The last date for submission of a research paper is January 15. For details, one may contact Principal and organiser Dr Shivanand Sonakmble and convener Dr Rajesh Karpe.

The conference will cover the below sub-themes;

--Ancient History, Culture and Literature

--Power, Culture and Knowledge: Re-Examining how mythology and society align across Indian history

--Archaeological Remains: Art, Architecture, Sculpture, Coins and Iconography. Role of Indo-Greeks in Indian Society

--Intellectual roots of Social Reformers in transforming Indian Culture Contribution to various Movement

--Role of Social Institutions in building Indian Culture Role of Press and Media in transforming Indian Culture Digital Humanities Dramatic Adaptations