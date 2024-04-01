10 booked for delay in clearing power dues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has filed offences against 10 consumers, from the jurisdiction of Shahgunj sub-division, for delay in paying power dues. The Cantonment Police Station case has registered the cases.

Acting upon the confidential information of ongoing power thefts, the MSEDCL team comprising assistant engineer (Shahaganj sub-division) Sambhaji Athargan and his team comprising D.J. Shinde, S.R. Pandey and V.P. Erande implemented a drive to detect power thefts on 1 August 2023.

The team found electricity theft in several houses. The names of consumers and the amount of power theft assessed by MSEDCL (in bracket) are as follows: Rashidpura’s Shirauddin Sharifoddin (Rs 35,085), Abdul Salim Abdul Hadi (Rs 11,330), Marzia Begum Yajahat Ali Khan (Rs 29,510), Farooq Ali Mauzam Ali (Rs 15,708) and Kachiwada’s Rajkumar Indrachandraji Lohade (Rs 28,200).

In another drive, a shop-owner from Shahgunj Market Shaikh Zahed, and occupants Mohammad Ibrahim Mohammad Saber, Shaikh Shafiq Abdul Haq, Shaikh Javed Shaikh, and Shaikh Sattar Nabi were found to have stolen electricity of Rs 20,310. They were served with average bills analysing the amount of power stolen by them, but they were not clearing the dues. Hence, on the complaint of the assistant engineer, the case has been registered against 10 consumers in the Cantonment Police Station.