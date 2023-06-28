Focus on ideology, uphold constitutional ethos: Rahul to Chhattisgarh leaders

New Delhi, June 28 Former MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Congress Chhattisgarh leaders to focus on party ideology and uphold the ethos of the constitution of India.

His remarks came in backdrop of a meeting held at the party headquarters in wake of upcoming elections in Chhattisgarh. The meeting was chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, State in-charge Kumari Selja, State Unit Chief Mohan Markam, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, senior party leader TS Singh Deo, party strategist Sunil Kanugolu and others attended the meeting.

A party source said that during the meeting Rahul Gandhi, Kharge had one to one discussion with all the leaders.

Source said that Rahul Gandhi told the party leaders that they need to follow the ideology of the party and suggested to take everyone along and uphold the ethos of the constitution of the country, which treats everyone equally.

Source said that Rahul indicated to not fall in the trap of the BJP as it has played the card of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Kharge wrote on twitter: “‘Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh.’ This is not just a slogan for us, it is a goal for Chhattisgarh's progress and social justice. People of Chhattisgarh have unwavering faith in Congress party and it will continue to propel the continuous stream of development. We will work together and keep bringing change in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh.”

After four hour long meeting, State in-charge Kumari Selja addressed the media at the party headquarters. She said: “We had a meeting with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders of the state including the Chief Minister. We had a detailed discussion and the state unit leaders briefed the party leadership about Chhattisgarh and what we are going to do.”

She said that all the leaders put their points with the senior leadership about what strategy they want to have for the election and also briefed them about the work of the government, and the scheme Nyay and how the state government launched them in the state.

She said that the leadership was also briefed about the state government schemes and how they have benefitted the people of the state.

“Markam also briefed about the programme going on in the state and what they plan to do and what outline has been laid, party campaign, programs that are going on in the state,” the Congress in-charge said.

She said that BJP negative politics was also discussed especially how they are trying to divide the society. “We got the guidance of the leadership. We all decided to work together in the state.”

She said that when the party is in power in the state then people have more expectation from the government.

Selja, Baghel, Deo, Markam again met Kharge at his residence on Wednesday evening.

The party source said that Congress is also planning programmes for Kharge and Rajhul Gandhi in the coming days in Bastar and Bilaspur.

However, the dates of the programmes are yet to be finalised.

Baghel said on Twitter that the party was ready for assembly polls and the meeting discussed the changes in the lives of people following the ‘Nava Chhattisgarh’ model initiated by the Congress government in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor