10 booked for violent clash in Wadgaon

Aurangabad, May 15:

Two groups violently clashed with each other on the reason of quarrel between two friends over dancing in a wedding procession, at Wadgaon area on Saturday night. The members of both the groups used knives, rods and sticks against each other. Four persons were severely injured while three sustained minor injuries in the brawl. Both the groups registered complaints against each other while 10 persons have been booked.

A marriage of a youth from Wadgaon was held on Saturday at Bodhegaon, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar. During the wedding process, two friends Umesh Jadhav and Vaibhav Borse had a quarreled over the issue of dancing in the procession. However, the quarreled was resolved due to intervention by some persons.

When they returned to Wadgaon in the evening, members of Jadhav and Borse families confronted each other in a violent clash at around 8.15 pm. The members of both the groups were equipped with knives, rods and sticks.

Waluj MIDC police have booked 10 persons from both the groups. Based on the complaint lodged by Mandabai Pralhad Borse, case has been registered against Umesh Jadhav, Devidas Jadhav, Dinesh Jadhav, Manoj Jadhav and three other persons.

Similarly, based on the complaint lodged by Dinesh Jadhav, case has been registered against Vaibhav Borse, Vivek Borse and Pralhad Borse. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.