10 including builder booked for attempting to remove religious place

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tension prevailed in the Shahnoorwadi area over the case of an attempt to remove a religious place on Tuesday night. The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and gained control over the situation. A case was registered in this regard in the wee hours with the Osmanpura police station against the director of the Manjeet Pride Group, project head Surana, supervisor Kishor Borde and other eight employees.

In a complaint lodged by Shaikh Aneesoddin, he mentioned that this place is a religious place, which is around 150 years old and the residents consider it pious. Manjeet Pride Group has purchased the land surrounding this place and then assured that this 60 feet of land will be left. On September 12, the accused along with the workers made a replica of this place and tried to remove the original place. Hence, a huge mob gathered and ransacked the car.

On receiving the information, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Ranjeet Patil, PI Ashok Bhandari, Prashant Potdar, Sushil Jumde, API Rahul Suryatal and others rushed to the spot and pacified the mob. A case was registered against the accused at 5.40 am on Wednesday.