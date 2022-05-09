10 MLD water arranged to overcome scarcity during summer

Aurangabad, May 9:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has devised a plan to increase the lifting capacity of water by 10 MLD from different sources.

It will be lifting an additional capacity of 6 MLD from Harsul Tank and 4 MLD will be arranged from Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) administration.

As reported earlier, the newspaper has highlighted the irregularities in water distribution through tankers. The irregularities was affecting the citizens in day to day life and led to scarcity of water.

Presently, the AMC lifts 4 MLD water from the Harsul Tank, but it has decided to extend the lifting capacity upto 10 MLD. The new water supply scheme contractor has started laying an independent pipeline of 350 mm width from Harsul Tank to Water Treatment Plant, on Jatwada Road. The work is expected to be done in three days. The lifting of additional 6 MLD quantity of water will be transported and stored in the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) at Delhi Gate and Shahgunj and then will be supplied to the areas in old city. Presently, there is adequate quantity of water available in the tank and it may last till July.

4 MLD water from MIDC

There are 95 tankers appointed by AMC to supply water in the slums and other parts of the city on demand. These tankers fill the water at Cidco N-5, N-7, Kotla Colony and Nakshatrawadi ESRs. These tankers record 500 trips daily. It has come to notice that 4-5 MLD water was being theft through these tankers !. Meanwhile, these tankers will now be filled under the guidance of the MIDC officials. Presently, the filling of tankers has been stopped from the N-7 station. Presently, the MIDC is providing 1 MLD water and soon it will be releasing 4 MLD through tankers.