100 beds hospital in Paithan

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that a 100 bed hospital will be established in Paithan as per the demand of employment guarantee scheme minister Sandipan Bhumre.

Shinde was speaking during a public meeting held at Paithan on Monday. union minister of state for railway Raosaheb Danve, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, employment guarantee scheme minister Sandeepan Bhumre, education minister Deepak Kesarkar, minister Dada Bhuse, industries minister Uday Samant, agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, food and drugs minister Sanjay Rathod, rural development minister Shambhuraje Desai, co-operative minister Atul Save, Nanded MP Hemant Patil, former minister Arjun Khotkar, MLA Shajibapu Patil, former minister Suresh Nawale, Mahadev Kadam, Chandrakant Navale, Sandeep, Lanahe, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, MLA Ramesh Bornare, MLA Santosh Bangar, MLA Prashant Bamb and others were present on the dais.

Shinde said, Bhumre in his speech has demanded for a 100 bed government hospital in Paithan. This hospital will be sanctioned soon. Similarly, funds will be provided for the development of Sant Dnyaneshwar Garden and Paithani cluster here. Rs 20 crores is needed for the Sant University and a decision in this regard will be taken soon, he said.

Rs 1074 crores for Vaijapur - Gangapur

Under the Marathwada water grid scheme, Rs 1074 crores have been sanctioned. This is the government of people and we will provide adequate funds for the development works, he assured.