100 pc jump in foreign students admissions in Bamu

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

The number of foreign students admitted to different courses in the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22 has been doubled.

Covid guidelines are being implemented in the different parts of the world in view of the third Covid wave. International students admissions percentage has gone down in top countries like the US, China this year because of Covid guidelines and safety point of view.

However, the number of international students arrival Bamu and affiliated colleges literally doubled this year compared to last academic year. A total of 102 new students from Yemen, Afghanistan, were admitted to university departments and colleges during the academic year 2020-21 while this year it rose to 220.

Single window system, hostel

Talking to this newspaper, director of the Foreign Students Assistance Cell Dr Vikas Kumar said that the online admission process through a single-window system launched by vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole is proving very helpful to attract more and more foreign students.

“The international students get all application forms and required process facilities in one place. This reduces their time and solves the difficulties of admissions. There is a separate hostel for the students. Even married candidates can also stay in the hostel,” he said.

Students joined not just from Yemen, Sudan students, even from USA, China

The students not just from Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Thailand, Nepal, Palestine, Syria, Nepal, Egypt, Nigeria but also from USA and China took admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate courses and Ph D research. Significantly, three Non-Residents Indians were admitted to the courses of the university.

Help to improve ranking

The university officers said that the rise in international students strength would help in improving ranking in the upcoming National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) survey of Bamu in the current year. The university’s ranking has gone in 2021 NIRF ranking.

Increase in revenue

The university charges three to five times fees to foreign students compared to local candidates.

If the fee is less than 8,000, an international student will have to five times while for more than Rs 8,000 fees, he/she has to pay three times the prescribed fee. The rise in candidates figures will double the revenue of the university and colleges. It also helps financially to local small vendors, traders located in their localities.

Highest aspirants for PG; 15 get Indian Govt scholarship

Of the total admitted candidates, the highest response is to postgraduate courses at 105 while for undergraduate courses, it is 28. There are 67 researchers who confirmed their admissions to Ph D in the subjects of different faculties. The 15 admitted students received the Central Government’s Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship. The general scholarship scheme is one of the most important and popular schemes for foreign students to pursue higher studies in Indian universities