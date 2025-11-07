100th Angioplasty performed at GMCH’s Super Specialty Hospital

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Super Specialty Hospital (SSB) at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) , a lifeline for underprivileged patients in Marathwada achieved a major milestone on Friday by successfully completing its 100th angioplasty procedure. A 79-year-old woman, admitted after suffering a heart attack, was treated using the advanced Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technique. Notably, this is the first time such a cutting-edge medical procedure has been made available in Marathwada, and it has been successfully implemented at GMCH , Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

One of the patient’s heart arteries was completely blocked. Under the guidance of dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre and special officer of SSB Dr. Sudhir Chaudhari, the procedure was performed by head of cardiology Dr. Ganesh Sapkal, along with biomedical technician Pooja Jagtap, anesthetists Dr. Amer and Dr. Rohan Gawande, and team members Chhaya Kapleshvari (in-charge), Pratibha Andhare, Indira Kilbile, B.G. Nair, Madhuri Makasare, Mahesh Lavre and Mahesh Gawade.

What is the ‘OCT’ technique?

‘OCT’ (Optical Coherence Tomography) is an advanced imaging technology that uses fine light waves to provide high-resolution images of the inner structure of blood vessels. Unlike traditional angiography, which only shows the shape and flow of blood vessels, OCT can precisely reveal fat deposits, ruptures, and how well a stent is placed enabling more accurate evaluation and treatment.

How much does it cost privately?

In private hospitals, the use of this advanced technique apart from the cost of angioplasty itself can cost up to Rs 1 lakh or more.

Advanced medical facilities

Super Specialty Hospital is now equipped with advanced medical facilities. Special officer of SSB, Dr. Sudhir Chaudhari urged needy patients to take full advantage of these services.

‘MJPJAY’ scheme facility

“The 100th angioplasty at the Super Specialty Hospital was successfully carried out using the modern OCT technique. The hospital offers the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) scheme, which will greatly benefit patients,” said Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean.

The medical team performing advanced Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) treatment on the 79-year-old woman.