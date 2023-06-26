UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath, Kaal Bhairav temples in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Varanasi on a one-day visit and offered prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple.

CM Yogi worshipped at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple through 'Shodshopachar' method, worship of God that involves sixteen steps, an official statement said.

It is the third visit of the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Varanasi in the month of June.

Earlier, he had visited Varanasi on June 11 and June 15.

Earlier today Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 'Har Ghar Nal-Har Ghar Jal' campaign is going on to provide pure drinking water to 2.65 crore rural families of the state.

"Before the start of Jal Jeevan Mission, only 5.16 lakh families had access to pure drinking water from the tap. Due to continuous efforts, today the dream of pure drinking water has come true for more than 1.30 crore families," CM Yogi said.

"Jal Jeevan Mission is the priority of the respected Prime Minister. The Government of India is continuously reviewing its implementation. It is heartening that all three districts (Gautam Budh Nagar, Jalaun and Shahjahanpur) in the Achiever category in the June 2023 survey are from Uttar Pradesh," he added.

