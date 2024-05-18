102 students of DIEMS selected for internship & placement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 102 students of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) were selected for internship and placement in different companies. The selected students get Rs 16,000 as a monthly stipend while Rs 6 lakh annual package will be given to the candidates selected for the full-time job.

Companies like Endurance Technologies Ltd, Siemens India Ltd, Liebherr Appliances India Private Limited,

VarrocEngineering Ltd, Cosmo Films Ltd, Grindmaster Machines Pvt Ltd, Morgan Crucible India Ltd, JBM Neel Metal Products Ltd, Belrise IndustriesLtdandDhananjay Auto Parts Pvt participated in the selection process.

The heads of the Human Resource and Administrative Departments of the companies were present for the selection process. The students were selected through aptitude tests, technical rounds, group discussions and HR rounds.

The candidates will be able to work in different departments.

President M S P Mandal which runs the institutes, Prakash Solunke, secretary Satish Chavan, vice president Shaikh Saleem, treasurer Kiran Awargaon, incharge director Dr Subhash Lahane and others wished the students the best of luck.