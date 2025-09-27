1021 young artist presenting their creativity & talent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 262 teams, which have 1,021 young artists from four districts, are presenting their creativity and talent in the three-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) being hosted in the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), which began on Saturday.

It may be noted that there are the top three teams of each competition and from each district in the District Youth Festival (DYF) were declared eligible for the CYF. The festival is being held in the university's main campus from September 27 to 29. The young artists are presenting their art in 28 competitions. There are 12 teams in the competition. Statutory officers, deans, and authority members are present. After the procession, the inauguration ceremony took place, and performances began on all four stages.