10.8 mm rainfall on Thursday

Aurangabad:

The Chikalthana observatory recorded 10.8 mm rainfall throughout the day on Thursday. The observatory had recorded 10 mm rainfall in an hour on Wednesday evening. The Kanchanwadi, Bhavsinghpura and Chitegaon circle received heavy rainfall.

Up to 120 per cent rainfall has been recorded in the district. Kharif crops are under threat due to heavy rains across Marathwada region. The meteorological department had warned of heavy rains between October 9 to 13. Heavy rain fell in the city and area during this period. Rain lashed the city and area every evening for five days.