11 gunny bags full of sacred disposal evacuated from Harsul Lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A local NGO, Shri Shivaay Namastubhya Group, has observed a campaign to Clean Harsul Lake on the occasion of International Friendship Day.

The members of NGO took out 11 gunny bags full of ‘nirmalya’ (disposal of sacred offerings) from Harsul Lake and handed it over to the farmers to utilize the stock as fertilizer in their farms.

The NGO also took out idols of different deities, pooja materials, apart from ‘nirmalya’ from the lake.

Inspired by Pandit Pradeep Mishra, the NGO conveyed a message appealing to the people not to throw ‘nirmalya’ in rivers, lakes, water bodies or immersion wells. All the water sources in the city should be maintained clean so that it could be used for drinking purposes. The drive was participated by Akshay Thubey, Satish Aherkar, Deepak Shinde, Rajashree Kute, Sanjay Rajguru, Rishikesh Bhandari, Amit Khandelwal, Prachi Aherkar, Kunal Kute and others.